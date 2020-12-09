Stafford Police asking for help in search of missing man

The Stafford Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Zada Mahamadou Zadawas.

He was last seen on Nov. 24, driving a dark blue Toyota Solara with Nevada license plate number 468M03.

Zadawas is described as a black male, approximately 6-foot-tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Stafford Police Department described him as a kind, laid back man with a heavy accent.

Police say Zadawas is known to stay in hotels in Houston and surrounding areas.

If members of the public know the whereabouts or believe they have seen Zadawas please contact your local police department immediately.