A Stafford man who shot both his parents in 2021 has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.

Joshua C. Williams, 35, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he shot both his 72-year-old father and 64-year-old mother, Cathy Williams on Aug. 24, 2021, at the home in the 11200 block of Mulholland Drive just after 3:30 a.m. The father survived, but Cathy Williams died from her injuries.

"When we think of domestic violence, we also need to think about elder abuse because it can escalate to murder just as fast as other forms of domestic violence," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. "With more than half a million people over the age of 65 in Harris County, we have to stay vigilant about vulnerable elderly people being hurt or taken advantage of by someone they love and trust."

Joshua C. Williams (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

Reports say Joshua Williams shot his father with a shotgun in the early morning hours. While Cathy Williams was on the phone with 911 for help, her son chased her through the home and shot her twice.

The mother was pronounced dead at the home and the father was taken to the hospital where he survived his injuries.

Police arrived and detained Joshua Williams who told them his parents were involved with an organized religion which he did not agree with. He reportedly told officials they were acting "weird" and it needed to stop.

On Wednesday, Williams pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, he must serve at least half his sentence before he is eligible for parole and can't appeal his sentence or conviction as part of his plea agreement

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Frank, who works in the District Attorney’s Elder Abuse Division, said Williams’ father did not want to testify.

"There really is no greater crime than killing or attempting to kill your parents," Frank said. "The 911 call is heartbreaking and there is no doubt that he is guilty, but the agreement spares his father the pain of having to relive the crime in court and hopefully provides a degree of closure."