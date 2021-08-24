Woman dead, man shot in Stafford home, neighbor says son is shooter

A woman is dead and a man has been transported to a hospital after being shot by a younger man, who neighbors say is the victims' son.

Police say It happened at a home in the 11200 block of Mulholland Drive in Stafford just after 3:30 Tuesday morning.

They say a woman died from her injuries and a man was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.

As officers arrived, they saw the male suspect walk out of the home. That's when they arrested him without incident. He is now being questioned by authorities.

The is no known motive for the shooting.

The neighbor tells FOX 26 that there had been problems at the home in a long history of substance abuse.

Advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

