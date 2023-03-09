St. Patrick's Day brings out the Irish in everyone, but which U.S. cities really get into the spirit?

LawnStarter ranked the most Irish cities in America and New York topped the list. But it's nothing new as the Big Apple is full of diverse residents and according to Lawn Starter, the city is home to the most Irish Americans – over 386,000 as of 2021.

In their study, Lawn Starter focused on access to Irish pubs, dance schools, social groups, and more for indicators of how Irish the cities are. They also ranked them based on community, organization's cultural enrichment, and food and drink.

Chicago was placed second on the list but was ranked first for cultural enrichment, LawnStarter says.

Houston was placed further down ranked at 73 overall, but the city is 15 in cultural enrichment.

Of the other major Texas cities, Austin ranks pretty high on the list overall at 29. Dallas is listed as 71 but is ranked 10 in cultural enrichment.

Read the full report from LawnStarter to see where your city ranks here.