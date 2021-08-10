St. Luke’s Health ER in Conroe temporarily closed due to increase in hospitalizations, staffing shortages

article

St. Luke’s Health has announced they are closing their emergency room in Conroe due to capacity and staffing issues.

In a statement sent to FOX 26, St. Luke’s said they are moving all urgent hospital operations to its main emergency hospital in The Woodlands.

The hospital said, "The safety of our patients, visitors, and employees is always our highest priority. We continue to monitor and manage the increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 related patients, as we have witnessed for several weeks. As cases rapidly rise throughout the St. Luke’s Health system, we continue to assess the need to make necessary adjustments throughout our facilities, which will best allow us to care for patients."

The statement added that they have made some additional necessary adjustments including:

• Continuing to monitor and manage the increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients.

• Assigned designated points of care to ensure that we triage and treat patient needs and allocate hospital staff and resource availability appropriately on a daily basis.

• Closed St. Luke's Health Emergency Room–Conroe and have moved all care to The Woodlands Hospital to accommodate the current increase in hospitalizations.

• Performing urgent and emergent cases as deemed clinically necessary by our physicians, and are reviewing all other procedures on a case-by-case basis.

The hospital added, "We strongly urge everyone to get vaccinated and follow masking and social distancing guidelines as we continue to monitor and manage the increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients."

