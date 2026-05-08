Bomb squad removes 'live explosive' from Spring home

The Brief A bomb squad was called for a "suspicious device" at a home off Louetta Road. The squad has safely removed the device, according to authorities. Officials say there is no threat to the community.



A bomb squad is set to safely destroy a "live explosive device" that was reportedly found in a Spring home on Friday.

‘Explosive device' in Spring home

What we know:

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say the bomb squad was called to Courtland Circle off Louetta and Squyres Roads. The call was for a "suspicious device" that was found in a home.

In an update, officials say the device was confirmed as a "live explosive."

"Live explosive device" found in Spring home (Photo courtesy of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

The bomb squad has taken the device and will "safely destroy it," according to authorities. There is no active threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.