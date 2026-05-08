Bomb squad removes 'live explosive' from Spring home
SPRING, Texas - A bomb squad is set to safely destroy a "live explosive device" that was reportedly found in a Spring home on Friday.
‘Explosive device' in Spring home
What we know:
Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say the bomb squad was called to Courtland Circle off Louetta and Squyres Roads. The call was for a "suspicious device" that was found in a home.
In an update, officials say the device was confirmed as a "live explosive."
"Live explosive device" found in Spring home (Photo courtesy of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)
The bomb squad has taken the device and will "safely destroy it," according to authorities. There is no active threat to the community.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office