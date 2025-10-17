Woman shot, killed in Spring home, possibly by granddaughter, officials say

The Brief An older woman was found dead at a home in Spring on Hannover Forest Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots. Authorities believe the woman was shot and killed by her adult granddaughter, who was detained at the scene. The shooting is under investigation.



Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Spring after finding a woman shot inside a home.

Spring, Texas: Hannover Forest Drive shooting

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman reports officials were called to the 21300 block of Hannover Forest Drive after reports of multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

Captain Aaron Strain states a worker in the backyard of the home heard gunshots and told deputies the home he heard them come from.

When deputies got to the home, they found two women inside. An older woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and the other woman in her late 20s was detained by authorities.

Harris County Sgt. Greg Pinkins reported that the two women were possibly a grandmother and granddaughter. They're believed to be the only people living in the home.

The suspected granddaughter was reportedly taken in for an interview.

Harris County detectives are investigating the shooting.

Information from neighbor

What they're saying:

Deena, a neighbor to the victim, spoke to FOX 26 and said a mom and daughter lived at the home.

According to an emotional Deena, the older mother who stayed at the home was very kind and was the first to welcome her to the neighborhood four years ago.

What we don't know:

The relationship between the two women involved has not been confirmed at this time.

Neither woman has been identified by authorities.