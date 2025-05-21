The Brief A man is accused of shooting his father and stepmother to death on Fitzwater Drive in Harris County last week. Benjamin Frakes, 39, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with capital murder. The couple's SUV is still missing.



A man is accused of shooting his father and stepmother to death at a Harris County home last week.

On Tuesday, authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in the deaths of a married couple whose bodies were discovered in the 4000 block of Fitzwater in Spring on Friday.

Suspect identified in Harris County couple’s deaths

A double murder suspect was arrested on Tuesday (Photo Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Frakes, 39, was arrested and charged with capital murder for the deaths of his father and stepmother. The couple were identified as 72-year-old Franklin Frakes and 56-year-old Florentina Frakes.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office announced Benjamin’s arrest on Tuesday afternoon and said he was found to be in possession of Xanax and cocaine at the time.

The suspect was allegedly in possession of cocaine and Xanax at the time of his arrest. (Photo Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

What we don't know:

Information on his bond is not available at this time.

Deadly shooting on Fitzwater Drive: What happened

The backstory:

Deputies with the constable’s office responded to the home on Fitzwater Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the area Thursday night and went to check on his neighbors on Friday after not hearing from them. The neighbor found the couple shot to death.

At the time, the motive behind the shooting was not clear, and a suspect was not immediately identified in the shooting.

What's new:

Following further investigation, authorities identified Benjamin Frakes as the suspect. The sheriff’s office says he forced his way into his father’s home and shot the couple to death.

Detectives believe the shooting actually occurred on Thursday night. Authorities also believe Benjamin was wounded by gunfire by his father, who appears to have tried to defend himself.

Couple’s SUV still missing

What's next:

The investigation into the incident continues. The sheriff’s office says the Frakes' black Mercedes SUV with Texas plates LPB-2783 is still missing. Authorities believe Benjamin took it.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case, or anyone who had contact with Frakes after Thursday evening, is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713)274-9100.