The Brief An elderly couple was found dead in Spring on Friday. A neighbor said they heard gunshots and found the bodies. No suspects have been identified.



Investigators are looking for a suspect in connection to the deaths of an elderly man and woman in north Harris County.

Fitzwater Drive Shooting

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Precinct 4 Deputies responded to a call for service in the 4000 block of Fitzwater Drive in Spring on Friday.

A neighbor told investigators they heard gunshots in the area the previous night. The neighbor then went to check the home and found the couple with gunshot wounds.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Precinct 4)

Authorities said late Friday night that one of the rear doors to the home where the victims were found was damaged.

On Saturday morning, Sheriff Gonzalez announced that the incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not identified any suspects.

The names of the couple will be released after relatives are notified.