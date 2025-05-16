Harris County shooting: Elderly husband, wife found dead in north Harris County

The Brief Harris County authorities are investigating after an elderly husband and wife were found dead on Friday. Precinct 4 Deputies responded to a call for service in the 4000 block of Fitzwater. When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.



Harris County deaths: 2 found dead in north Harris County

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Precinct 4 Deputies responded to a call for service in the 4000 block of Fitzwater.

When deputies arrived, they found the man and woman dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Precinct 4)

Authorities said late Friday night that one of the rear doors to the home where the victims were found was damaged.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information as to the identities of the victims.