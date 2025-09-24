Harris County: Suspect wanted for damaging Spring school windows, officials say

The Brief Two windows were smashed at New Life Community Christian School. Precinct 4 authorities shared surveillance photos of the suspect.



Harris County authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly vandalized a school in Spring.

Harris County crime: Spring school vandalized

What we know:

Authorities say they were called to New Life Community Christian School on Tuesday for a criminal mischief report. The school is in the 2000 block of FM 2920, near Spring Cypress Road and Holzwarth Road.

It was reported that an unknown suspect damaged two windows at the school with a rock.

Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office released photos of the suspect on social media.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding the suspect's identity or a possible motive.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the suspect, you can contact the Precinct 4 Constable's Office or your local authorities and refer to case 2509-03116.