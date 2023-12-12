Spring resident claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

One resident in Spring claimed their big winnings following a Mega Millions drawing on December 1, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased their ticket at Hardin Store Express in Magnolia.

The winning ticket, which was a quick pick, matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (12-47-49-52-65), but not the Mega Ball number (12).

Lottery officials said the big winner also had another win on the same ticket as well.