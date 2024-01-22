A young woman’s death has prompted a $150 million lawsuit against Pinnacle Propane and driver Daniel Dunbar, alleging negligence, as her brother grapples with severe injuries.

Yuliana Castillo Yuliana, 20, was pursuing her second year in Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University at the time of the fatal accident.

The incident occurred on January 8 in Spring. The family of Yuliana Castillo and Jonathan Castillo is seeking justice for the damages.

According to the legal documents, the accident occurred when Dunbar, driving on the opposite side of the road, failed to control his speed as traffic slowed down. Allegedly, he also failed to notice the change in traffic speed, maintaining a recklessly excessive speed under the circumstances.

Video evidence reveals that Dunbar, unable to stop due to his excessive speed, crossed the median into oncoming traffic, colliding with the plaintiffs' car without any warning. The impact was so severe that the Castillos' car spun counterclockwise off the road and into a nearby ditch. Following the initial collision, Dunbar's vehicle continued, striking a parked commercial truck and trailer.

Jonathan Castillo suffered significant injuries, including whiplash and a fractured humerus, requiring ongoing medical treatment. Yuliana Castillo lost her life at the scene, witnessed by her brother Jonathan.

Yuliana, born on July 7, 2004, in Spring, TX, was pursuing her second year in Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University. Known for her passion for animals, she volunteered at an animal shelter and Weavers of Love in Kingsville. Yuliana's untimely death left her family, including parents Florida and Oswaldo and grandparents Alfonso and Florida Chicas, devastated.

Managing Partner Benny Agosto Jr. expressed, "Yuliana had a promising future ahead, and her brother Jonathan's life has been irrevocably altered. The negligence of one organization in hiring a reckless driver has forever changed the fate of this entire family. Jonathan will carry the haunting memory of witnessing his sister's tragic death forever."



