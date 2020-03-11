Spring break comes early for some Montgomery schools due to COVID-19

Montgomery County officials announced on Wednesday that the Montgomery schools that are not currently on spring break are starting spring break early due to COVID-19.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Thursday, March 12 will be the first day of spring break for the respective students and staff, as the majority of Montgomery County schools are on spring break this week already.

Montgomery County schools will be undergoing a deep cleaning after the county's first presumptive positive case was announced on Tuesday.

The patient is a man in his 40s, who is being treated at a local hospital.

Officials say if his case is confirmed by the CDC, it could be the area's first case of community spread as the patient has no history of traveling.

MORE: Live updating map of novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. & around the world

There are currently 14 presumptive and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the greater Houston area.