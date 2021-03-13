Spring Break and Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations begin as COVID-19 restrictions end in Texas

Spring Break is underway in Southeast Texas as COVID-19 restrictions end statewide.

On March 10th, businesses in Texas could start opening 100%. In addition, the statewide mask mandate came to an end.

"I’m not too worried," said one tourist in Galveston. "If something happens, it happens. Survival of the fittest I guess."

Officials in Galveston predict between 150,000 and 200,000 tourists will visit the island for Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.

"We’re expecting big crowds," said Peter Davis, Chief of Galveston Island Beach Patrol. "We’re asking everybody to mask up."

On Saturday, very few people on the beach were seen wearing face coverings. However, they’re not required.

"We are literally the only ones with masks," said Elisha Joseph. "That’s why we’re far away from people. That’s why we’re in this area."

Businesses can now enforce their own mask requirements or not. While masks aren’t required in Lapalapa, a business on The Strand in Galveston, they’re excited to reopen 100%.

"Most employees are still wearing their masks because of safety concerns on our part," said Brandi Stephens, Manager at Lapalapa. "We’re grateful to be open, [but masks are] optional. You can wear a mask, or you can not wear it. We’re good. We’re open. We’re having fun."

"You never know who has what around here," said one customer wearing a mask at Lapalapa. "I prefer to take precautions for myself and the rest of my family."

Lifeguards started working Saturday for the first time in 2021. Officials want to remind everyone to be safe.

"Don’t check your brain at the causeway," said Davis. "Use common sense when you come down here. If you need anything, as a lifeguard, we’ll do the best we can to help you."