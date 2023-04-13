Spring Branch ISD is sounding the alarm on what they’re calling potentially disastrous budget cuts. School officials say if state legislators don’t act, parents, students, and staff could see entire campuses shut down.

Spring Branch ISD officials sent a letter to parents on Wednesday warning about a possible $50 million budget cut. The amount is equivalent to roughly 20% of their overall budget.

"We are looking at having to eliminate $50 million from our budget because we have to spend $88 million of our tax dollars in a payment called re-capture to the state of Texas," said Lisa Alpe, a SBISD Board Trustee.

In order to eliminate 20% of their overall budget, Alpe says the district would have to make drastic changes including cutting teachers and school police officers and shutting down entire campuses.

Alpe estimates that even if trustees were to cut 50% from every single department across the board, she said the district would still be $15 million short.

"Everything from closing down certain campuses, cutting staff which includes counselors for mental health, that includes librarians, that includes police officers, we are looking at major devastating cuts to our system. We will not be able to function and keep our children safe and educated if we have to make these kinds of cuts," Alpe said.

SBISD Board Trustee President Chris Earnest is now urging parents to reach out to state lawmakers to raise the state’s basic allotment to offset the costs.

"The basic allotment which is the amount of funding that the state provides per student and right now that’s $6100. We are asking that to be increased by at least $1000 to cover these costs," Earnest said.

"I’ve got five kids in the district, elementary, middle, and high school and those cuts particularly in the support areas of literacy and math, I see those play out with my children on a daily basis," Earnest said.

As a parent in the district for more than 20 years, SBISD Superintendent Jennifer Blaine is telling parents in the district to not lose hope with seven weeks left in the legislative session to advocate for change.

"Continue to call, continue to write emails and continue to contact your legislators and advocate for a $1000 for that basic allotment, that’s what we need," Blaine said.

Trustees are expected to discuss more details about the budget proposals at their retreat which begins Friday at 9 AM.

