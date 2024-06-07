Two Splendora Independent School District employees were arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography and have been placed on administrative leave, according to the district.

On Thursday, Isaac Silva, an employee at Peach Creek Elementary, and Anthony Jackson, an employee at Splendora High School, were arrested on possession of child pornography charges.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Anthony Jackson (Courtesy of Montgomery County Precinct 4)

Montgomery County Precinct 4 along with the Texas Department of Public Safety investigating. The school district stated they are unaware of any misconduct related to the district itself but will conduct their own administrative investigation in full cooperation with law enforcement authorities.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"Please be assured that the safety and security of our children remain our top priority," Splendora ISD said.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the lead investigator for the district, Detective Stacy Sherlock at ssherlock@splendoraisd.org.