The Brief There is a large law enforcement presence at Splendora High School. FOX 26 is gathering more information.



There is a large law enforcement presence at Splendora High School after a reported "physical altercation" involving a student and a staff member, officials confirm.

Splendora ISD confirmed the investigation but did not provide further details about the altercation.

District police, the sheriff’s office and Texas DPS are among the dozens of law enforcement at the scene.

School on "secure hold"

What they're saying:

According to a message sent to parents, a lockdown has been changed to a secure hold, and students are not being released at this time.

"We want to assure our community that all other students and staff are in their classrooms and instruction is continuing as scheduled," the district said in the message.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.