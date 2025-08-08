Documented gang member arrested by Splendora police after traffic violation

The Brief A documented gang member from Mexico was arrested after a chase involving Splendora police. An officer initially stopped the suspect due to a traffic violation, but the driver sped off. Investigators also learned the suspect has previous felony convictions and three previous deportations.



A traffic violation in Splendora led to the arrest of a documented gang member from Mexico, the Splendora Police Department reported.

Documented gang member arrested in Houston-area

What we know:

According to officials, a traffic trip was initiated on a vehicle and the driver stopped at first, but as the officer approached, the driver sped off.

The driver led police on a chase which eventually ended in San Jacinto County when the suspect lost control of their vehicle.

Police say the driver tried to run from the scene but was quickly arrested by the officer.

Splendora authorities say the suspect was identified as a documented gang member who was in the U.S. undocumented. Investigators also learned the suspect has multiple, previous felony convictions and three previous deportations. He was also in possession of meth.

The suspect is facing criminal charges and is being held on an immigration detainer with the assistance of Immigration and Homeland Security Investigations.