The Brief A pedestrian was run over multiple times on I-10 in East Harris County. The drivers did not remain at the scene to render aid, the sheriff's office says. There is no description of the vehicles at this time.



A pedestrian was run over multiple times on the I-10 East Freeway, but the drivers did not remain at the scene of the deadly crash, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deadly hit-and-run

What we know:

The crash occurred just after midnight Friday morning in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Uvalde Road in East Harris County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pedestrian was on the main lanes of the freeway when a "commercial motor vehicle" struck the pedestrian. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid.

The pedestrian was then struck by multiple other vehicles, deputies say.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Authorities investigate a deadly crash on the East Freeway.

What we don't know:

There is no description of the vehicles involved in the crash or how many vehicles deputies are looking for. The person killed in the crash has not been identified, and there is no description of that person.

What's next:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.