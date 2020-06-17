Spirit of the Confederacy statue removed from Houston park for relocation

The Spirit of the Confederacy statue has been removed from Sam Houston Park.

The statue is being moved to the Houston Museum of African American Culture.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced last week that the Spirit of the Confederacy along with the Dowling statue would be relocated from public parks.

MORE: Two confederate statues in Houston to be removed from public parks, placed in museum & historic site

They were both to be moved by Friday, June 19, in commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday, which celebrates the day slaves in Texas learned the Emancipation Proclamation granted their freedom.

A task force of historians, community leaders and department directors that Mayor Turner appointed in August 2017, recommended that the statues be removed from Houston public property and not be destroyed.

The City says the statues would be relocated, at no public expense, to other sites that provide greater historical context for public viewing.

Advertisement

The Houston Endowment has provided a grant to transfer the Spirit of The Confederacy in Sam Houston Park downtown to be displayed at the Houston Museum of African American Culture in the Museum District.

A statue of Richard W. "Dick" Dowling in Hermann Park is also expected to be relocated.

The City will place the statues in temporary storage until the partner organizations are ready to receive them.

MORE: Christopher Columbus statue vandalized again at Houston park