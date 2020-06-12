Christopher Columbus statue vandalized again at Houston park

article

For the second night in a row, the statue of Christopher Columbus in a Houston park has been vandalized.

Overnight, someone broke off a hand from the statue at Bell Park. A noose was also put around the statue.

The night before, someone defaced the same statue. The hands and face were painted red.

Park Department officers are watching the statue to prevent further damage.

The 7-foot tall, half-ton bronze statue of Christopher Columbus in Bell Park was commissioned by the Italian/American Organizations of Greater Houston, Inc., and it was donated to the City in 1992.

This week Christopher Columbus statues have been toppled and defaced in cities across the U.S.

In Richmond, Virginia, a statue was torn down by protesters, set on fire and then thrown into a lake.

In Boston, a statue of Christopher Columbus was beheaded. Photos showed the head of the monument lying on the ground next to its base, surrounded by crime scene tape.

