Expand / Collapse search

Spend a night at last remaining Blockbuster, here's how you can

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 26 Houston
article

This photo taken on July 26, 2020 shows the interior of the last remaining Blockbuster store, in Bend, Oregon. (Photo by Andrew MARSZAL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MARSZAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Expand

You could spend the night at the last remaining Blockbuster Video.

RELATED: America's only remaining Blockbuster store is in Oregon

Spearheaded by the website, Big Potato Games, one winner and up to four guests will win a trip to the store in Bend, Oregon. They will receive $3,000 for flights and accommodations.

This photo taken on July 26, 2020 shows the interior of the last remaining Blockbuster store, in Bend, Oregon. (Photo by Andrew MARSZAL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MARSZAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The party includes food, drinks and a big TV to watch anything in the store, along with a Blockbuster-themed trivia board game.

RELATED: Parents build son his own Blockbuster

You have until Sunday to sign up for a chance to win, which you can do so by clicking here.