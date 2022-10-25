article

You could spend the night at the last remaining Blockbuster Video.

Spearheaded by the website, Big Potato Games, one winner and up to four guests will win a trip to the store in Bend, Oregon. They will receive $3,000 for flights and accommodations.

This photo taken on July 26, 2020 shows the interior of the last remaining Blockbuster store, in Bend, Oregon. (Photo by Andrew MARSZAL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MARSZAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The party includes food, drinks and a big TV to watch anything in the store, along with a Blockbuster-themed trivia board game.

You have until Sunday to sign up for a chance to win, which you can do so by clicking here.