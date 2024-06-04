In a heartbreaking press release, Special Pals, one of Houston’s largest no-kill animal rescues, says they have taken in the most severe animal neglect case in its history.

On Monday, a long-time volunteer responded to a desperate Facebook plea and brought in "Valor," a dog found living in a forest near a rural farm. Valor was threatened with being shot if he continued to stay in the area by residents who asked the dog not to be fed or cared for.

According to Becky French, Executive Director of Special Pals, the organization had never seen such a severe case of malnutrition and neglect. "This gentle creature was once someone’s pet, a beloved family member. He loves people and shows basic manners. His condition is so severe that we can’t even identify his breed, but he should weigh twice his current weight. Most likely, he was dumped and left to die, but Valor had other plans."

Valor’s condition stunned the medical staff at Special Pals when he arrived. Despite his dire state, he was alive and responsive. Becky French elaborated, "Valor has been in our care for 24 hours so clinical staff are optimistic on his recovery but he remains under constant care and observation. His condition is so severe we are being cautiously optimistic about his recovery and careful to not overwhelm him with treatments."

Special Pals, currently operating over capacity, has taken in more than 130 animals in the past 30 days. The rescue relies entirely on community support and receives no government funding.

To learn more about Special Pals' life-saving work and how you can help animals like Valor, visit the Special Pals website.