Sparkly, over the top wearables for Mardi Gras fun

The 11th celebration of Mardi Gras Galveston is just weeks away.

Even though we are not in New Orleans, we love to go all out.

Fringe and Company, based in New Orleans, is established around all things sparkly. They believe in wearable fun inspired by Mardi Gras traditions.

Although not a native of New Orleans, founder Kelsey Campion says she embraced the culture as soon as she moved there. She loves to celebrate over the top, bold and self-expression.

They’ve recently gone viral on social media for their over the top sequins and fringe head wraps that are all the craze. Not to mention there sequins caftans and tinsel jackets, pants, tops and suits sure to get the party started.

She says people put it on and they immediately start dancing because the bold bright colors and the movement of the material makes them feel happy.

You still have time to get your items ordered ahead of Mardi Gras.

