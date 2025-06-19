SpaceX explosion: Starship explodes during static fire test at Starbase facility

The Brief Cameron County officials have confirmed an explosion occurred in Starbase, Texas, involving a Starship. The vehicle exploded during a static fire test on Wednesday night. No injuries have been reported.



FOX 26 is learning of a large explosion that occurred in Starbase, Texas, late Wednesday night.

SpaceX Starship explodes during static fire in Starbase, Texas

What we know:

According to a social media post from the Cameron County Constable Precinct 1, there was a static fire test being conducted at the facility.

Officials said SpaceX's Starship 36 suffered a catastrophic failure and exploded just after 11 p.m.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported as of this report.

Officials said emergency protocols were quickly enacted.

What we don't know:

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause.

What they're saying:

Space X took to X early Thursday morning and put out a statement saying, "On Wednesday, June 18 at approximately 11 p.m. CT, the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase. A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for. Our Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials. There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area while saving operations continue."