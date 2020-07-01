Space Center Houston hosting virtual campout July 11

article

Looking to space out and enjoy the night sky? Well, here’s your chance and you can do it in the comfort of your own backyard.

Space Center Houston will be hosting a virtual campout on July 11 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

During the campout, hear from NASA astronaut Dr. Robert Satcher about his mission experiences, create your own Martian lander, design your own robotic hand, and enjoy a planetarium show. You’ll use household items to make science come to life in your backyard.

According to a release, the campouts are usually paid programs, however, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the virtual campout is open to anyone who would like to participate. During registration, you can pay whatever you are comfortable paying.

You can register now at spacecenter.org/virtual-campout.