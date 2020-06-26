Space Center Houston delays reopening

article

Space Center Houston announced they are delaying their reopening due to recent health guidelines which were announced on Friday.

Previously, Space Center Houston stated that they would reopen on July 1. However, the closure will be extended until further notice.

The closure is just the latest following an announcement by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo placed the county at a Level 1 Severe level, which is the highest on the scale.

Also, on Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced bars would close immediately and restaurants would scale back to 50 percent capacity.

