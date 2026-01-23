Harris County suspect escapes from Ben Taub Hospital, officials say
HOUSTON - A Harris County assault suspect has reportedly escaped custody from Ben Taub Hospital, and authorities are turning to the public to help find him.
Harris County suspect on the run
Photos of Carlos Molina Hernandez (Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office)
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, 27-year-old Carlos Molina Hernandez escaped custody from the hospital at about 4:45 p.m. on Friday.
Officials say Hernandez was taken to the hospital at about noon after an aggravated assault call from the Tomball area, on Berry Orchard Lane.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Carlos Hernandez's whereabouts can call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Houston (713-222-TIPS[8477]).
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office