Southwest Summer of Go sweepstakes: Chance to win travel getaway

You can take a summer adventure with Southwest Airlines which just launched its "Summer of Go" sweepstakes, in collaboration with local Chambers of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureaus.

During the next 10 weeks, Southwest Airlines will offer customers weekly chances to win incredible destination prize packages, starting with a dream trip to Colorado Springs!

This week, participants have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win the ultimate Colorado Springs getaway. Southwest Airlines offers convenient nonstop flights from Houston to Colorado Springs, making this destination an ideal spot for your summer travels.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 24: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport during Memorial Day weekend on May 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

What do you win?

Round-trip Airfare : Enjoy round-trip air travel for the winner and one guest to Colorado Springs on Southwest Airlines.

5,000 Rapid Rewards Points : Earn bonus points to use on future flights, subject to Rapid Rewards restrictions.

Three-Night Hotel Stay : Relax with a three-night stay at the Element Colorado Springs Downtown.

$300 Visa Gift Card : Use this card for booking activities and adventures in Colorado Springs.

$250 Visa Gift Card: This card is designated for ground transportation expenses.

How to Enter

Each week, Southwest Airlines will reveal a new destination, and entrants will receive a promotional discount code to use towards booking a flight to that week’s featured location on Southwest.com.

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C. (excluding Alaska, Florida, New York, and Rhode Island), who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. No purchase is necessary to participate. The entry period ends on July 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the beauty and adventure of Colorado Springs.

For more details and to enter the sweepstakes, visit Southwest Airlines Sweepstakes.