Residents of the Mediterranean Forest neighborhood in southwest Houston are expressing frustration over unmet promises from developers. Homeowners claim they have paid thousands of dollars for services and amenities that have not been delivered.

Problems reported include broken gates, a dirty pond, clogged drains, and overgrown grass. City inspectors and District F Council Member Tiffany Thomas have been observed in the area looking at the issues.

Jennifer Chao, a resident who moved to the community in December 2020 from China, said she was promised a luxury golf course community, but the expected amenities have not materialized.

"They said this is a good location, and also a luxury house...Marti Golf Luxury Homes...but where's the golf course?" Chao questioned.

Chao, who paid nearly $300,000 for her home, found the final product did not match the floor plan. Her concerns are echoed by other residents who have reported irregularities with water services. Some have received notices of water shutoffs due to alleged non-payment, despite never receiving regular bills.

Resident Cuc Huyen Roberts described a situation where she was asked to pay $2,100 before discovering that the City of Houston did not service her area, despite the presence of a lock on her water meter.

Residents who paid extra for proximity to a pond, advertised as a lake, have also voiced complaints. Council Member Thomas is calling for accountability from the developers and the homeowner association leaders.

"No one wants to spend $300,000 on a home and then face potential liens due to issues with a non-existent management company and an abandoned developer," Thomas said.

FOX 26 has obtained copies of emails from residents and has attempted to contact the developer and community management via provided email addresses, but has not yet received a response.