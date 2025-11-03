The Brief Three people were killed in a crash that occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Almeda Road and W Odem Drive. One of the victims was identified as 23-year-old Ronald Cedric Harris III, better known as Tre. Houston Police say the suspect was accused of running a red light while being under the influence.



A Houston mother is left to grieve the loss of her 23-year-old son after Houston Police confirm three people were killed after a suspected drunk-driving crash that occurred Sunday morning.

Southwest Houston: Fatal Almeda Road crash

The backstory:

According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They say a driver, who appeared to be inebriated, was driving on Almeda Road when they ignored a traffic stop and caused a crash involving four other vehicles.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 3 killed in suspected DWI crash involving multiple vehicles, police say

One of those vehicles was a white Buick that had 23-year-old Ronald Cedric Harris III (AKA "Tre"), 24-year-old Davion Perry and a 21-year-old woman inside the car. They all died as a result of the crash.

‘If it takes the last breath in my body'

What they're saying:

The mother of Tre, Joni Velasquez, says she's still trying to process the accident.

She told FOX 26 that her son and his friends were on their way to grab some fast food when the crash occurred.

"He was gone from my home for less than an hour, half a block from the house, with two of his close friends, and a drunk driver coming from the club down here decided to speed with the headlights off," Velasquez said. "From what I was told, it was over 100mph."

Tre's youngest sister told FOX 26 off-camera that she had just passed the intersection where the accident occurred less than an hour before it happened.

"It feels like somebody ripped my heart out of my chest," Velasquez said. "They stole my son's future."

Now, Velasquez is hoping to honor her son's legacy and continue to spread awareness about the consequences of drunk driving.

The family is also raising money to help lay Tre to rest. If you'd like to donate, click here.

"I will get justice for my son," Velasquez said. "Donald Cedric Harris III will get justice if it takes the last breath in my body. I'm going to bring my son home one last time, and I'm going to bring him home with that message."

"Call a Lyft, call a Uber. They can even call me. Because I would rather go out and help somebody's child not lose their life the way that my son did."