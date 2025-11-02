The Brief The crash was reported early Sunday on Almeda Road. A suspected impaired driver allegedly struck a vehicle, then that impacted vehicle struck three other vehicles. Three people in the impacted vehicle have died. The suspect driver is said to be in critical condition.



Three people are dead, and a suspect is in a hospital after a crash in southwest Houston that impacted five vehicles overnight, according to police.

Southwest Houston: Multi-vehicle crash on Almeda

What we know:

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12300 block of Almeda Road, near Tidewater Drive.

Police say a Chrysler 300 was going south on Almeda, but the driver ignored a traffic light and ended up striking a Buick Enclave.

The Buick then crashed into three other vehicles.

Three people in the Buick have since been pronounced deceased. Authorities say the victims were a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman.

Other victims were treated and released at the scene.

The suspect driver was reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities say the driver was impaired.

No charges have been mentioned at this time.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

What's next:

Houston Police say more information will be released on Monday.