Southwest Houston: 3 killed in suspected DWI crash involving multiple vehicles, police say
HOUSTON - Three people are dead, and a suspect is in a hospital after a crash in southwest Houston that impacted five vehicles overnight, according to police.
Southwest Houston: Multi-vehicle crash on Almeda
What we know:
The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12300 block of Almeda Road, near Tidewater Drive.
Police say a Chrysler 300 was going south on Almeda, but the driver ignored a traffic light and ended up striking a Buick Enclave.
The Buick then crashed into three other vehicles.
Three people in the Buick have since been pronounced deceased. Authorities say the victims were a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman.
Other victims were treated and released at the scene.
The suspect driver was reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities say the driver was impaired.
No charges have been mentioned at this time.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
What's next:
Houston Police say more information will be released on Monday.
The Source: Houston Police Department