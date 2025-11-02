Expand / Collapse search

Southwest Houston: 3 killed in suspected DWI crash involving multiple vehicles, police say

By
Published  November 2, 2025 1:09pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The crash was reported early Sunday on Almeda Road.
    • A suspected impaired driver allegedly struck a vehicle, then that impacted vehicle struck three other vehicles.
    • Three people in the impacted vehicle have died. The suspect driver is said to be in critical condition.

HOUSTON - Three people are dead, and a suspect is in a hospital after a crash in southwest Houston that impacted five vehicles overnight, according to police. 

Southwest Houston: Multi-vehicle crash on Almeda

What we know:

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12300 block of Almeda Road, near Tidewater Drive.

Police say a Chrysler 300 was going south on Almeda, but the driver ignored a traffic light and ended up striking a Buick Enclave.

The Buick then crashed into three other vehicles.

Three people in the Buick have since been pronounced deceased. Authorities say the victims were a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman.

Other victims were treated and released at the scene.

The suspect driver was reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities say the driver was impaired.

No charges have been mentioned at this time.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

What's next:

Houston Police say more information will be released on Monday.

The Source: Houston Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonHarris County