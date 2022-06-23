Southwest Freeway SB closed at Bissonnet due to overturned 18-wheeler
HOUSTON - A crash involving an 18-wheeler has closed lanes of a major roadway in southwest Houston on Thursday morning.
All southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway are shut down at Bissonnet.
According to Houston police, an 18-wheeler overturned on the roadway.
SkyFOX aerials showed the trailer of the truck flipped on its side and blocking multiple lanes.
An overhead sign was also damaged.
Police say drivers should expect delays.