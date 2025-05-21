Southmore Boulevard shooting update: Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting last Friday

The Brief A suspect, who was critically injured in an officer-invovled shooting, has died at the hospital, according to Houston police. 33-year-old Earnest Harrison was identified as the suspect involved. It all started last Friday when authorities responded to a report of a robbery in the 5100 block of Almeda Road.



We have an update following an officer-involved shooting that occurred last week in Houston.

Southmore Boulevard officer-involved shooting: Suspect dies at hospital

What we know:

According to Houston police, the suspect, 33-year-old Earnest Harrison, who was critically injured in the incident, died at the hospital on Tuesday.

It all started last Friday when authorities responded to a report of a robbery in the 5100 block of Almeda Road.

Authorities said they later learned a male suspect, later identified as Harrison, stole merchandise and displayed a large knife when he was confronted by store employees.

Officials stated when officers arrived, they located a male matching Harrison's description and gave him verbal commands to stop. However, Harrison advanced toward one of the officers with a machete. Fearing for the officer's safety, the officer, identified as Officer L. Jumonji, fired her weapon, striking Harrison.

Harrison was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he died at the hospital on Tuesday.

Authorities said Officer Jumonji was not injured in the incident. She was sworn in as an officer in December 2021 and is assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

Photo from the scene last Friday (Source: SkyFOX)

What's next:

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents in the Houston city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.