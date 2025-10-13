Southeast side couple gets $900 water bill, city says no one can check meter until December

The Brief The Watson's say their water bill averages around $120. Their water usage shot up drastically in July and August, leaving them with a water bill, at one point, exceeding a thousand dollars, and they don't understand why. Two plumbers have inspected, and Socorro says no leaks were uncovered.



"I can't afford $900. Not for no water," said Socorro Watson.

Houston couple hit with $900 water bill, says there is confusion

Socorro says they don't do laundry at home or wash vehicles at home.

She wonders if the city has somehow mixed her water bill up with the church next door, which was only $30 for the month of August.

Socorro is paying $170 a month to keep the water turned on.

What they're saying:

When we asked the city about the huge bill, we were told Public Works was looking into it.