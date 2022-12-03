Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged

article

A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units.

Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.

Captian Cedrick Robinett says after they extinguished the fire, an investigation began with an arson team, but they noticed smoke coming from another area of the center. Crews returned and worked to put that fire out.

There have been no injuries reported.

Captain Robinett says he's unsure of the property damage at this time, but there was a furniture store, a convenience store, and a possible storage unit that was connected to each other and sustained damage from the fire.

An investigation is currently underway.