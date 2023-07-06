The heat dome and triple-digit temperatures could be back soon, so we’re working to help you beat the heat.

If you have to be outside, or don’t have air conditioning, we wanted to know what really works, and what doesn't, to keep your body cool.

From hot drinks to cold towels, let's separate fact from fiction when it comes to keeping cool in a heat wave.

We consulted Dr. Brian Reed with the University of Houston.

Does wearing a wet scarf or towel around your neck really help cool you off?

"You can actually transfer heat to cold things. So if you’re putting a cold towel on your face or a cold ice pack, the body is actually transferring heat to that object," Dr. Reed explained.

How about putting ice or cold water on your wrists? Scientists say since blood vessels are near the skin's surface, so it can help bring down your body temperature.

And cooling your face with a fan?

"Helping to blow away the heat that your body is releasing is helpful," said Reed.

Then there's the old adage to drink something hot on a hot day. Dr. Reed says not so much.

"You want to drink things at a moderate temperature, not drink something hot on a hot day. It goes against your body trying to cool itself down," he explained.

While you should definitely drink plenty of water, ask your doctor before taking extra salt or electrolytes.

Dr. Reed says they can help if you're working or working out in the heat.

"Salt or other minerals need to be replaced, especially if they intend to continue with those activities outside. Drinking something like Gatorade that has those electrolytes," said Reed.

While an ice-cold beer or iced coffee looks refreshing, they won't help you stay cool.

"Ideally, avoid alcohol and sugary drinks. They’re not good for replacing fluids and can cause you to lose fluid," said Reed.

Why not wear dark colors on a hot day?

"Lighter colors tend to do a better job with reflecting the heat, reflecting the light, and not absorbing it," he said.

Other tips that can help to lower your body temperature are to take a cool shower, leave your hair wet, and spray water on your face.

But the most important, Reed said, is to drink plenty of water and monitor how you feel.

"If you do start to feel lightheaded or have headaches, those are signs you could be getting into trouble, going from heat exposure to heat exhaustion," said Reed.