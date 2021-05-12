Some stations in the Houston area have no gas, but it’s not due to Colonial Pipeline cyber attack

Some parts of the country are seeing long lines at gas pumps and gouging prices.

"The bottom line, when we talk about this pipeline shutdown situation we are expecting little to no impact throughout the state of Texas," said Joshua Zuber, spokesperson with AAA Texas.

At around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Colonial Pipeline restarted operations.

It could still take several days before drivers along the east coast get some relief. This time last year, everyone was afraid of running out of toilet paper. Now it’s gasoline.

"AAA urges folks not to panic buy, there’s plenty of gasoline all throughout the country. It’s just a matter of deliveries getting to the gas stations," Zuber said.

That’s why you might be seeing gas stations like the 7Eleven at 5700 New Territory Blvd. in Sugarland with no gas for sale.

It’s the same at a Chevron less than a block away. We only had to drive a mile to a Shell station to find gas. It should be the same for you if you come across a station with no gas.

AAA is predicting a 60% jump in Memorial Day Holiday travel this year compared to last.

AAA says nearly three million Texan travelers and 37 million across the U.S. will travel over the Memorial Day weekend.

"In Texas, we are at $2.72 a gallon," said Zuber. "That’s still some of the cheapest gas prices in the nation."