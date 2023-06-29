The recent extreme heat across Texas has caused some Houston-area roadways to buckle and break.

Over the last two weeks or so, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has reported at least 10 Houston area roads damaged by the high temperatures.

"You have 100 degree plus temperatures with a heat index that rises above that," said Danny Perez, a spokesperson from TxDOT. "Then, that constant baking. It could impact the concrete that’s out there."

TxDOT is attributing the recent damage to roads to extreme heat, sunny skies, and heavy rainfall.

"It can make it brittle in some instances," said Perez. "We want to make sure we get out and repair those as quickly as possible."

According to attorney Miriah Soliz, owner of The Soliz Law Firm, it’s very challenging to get compensated for injuries or destruction to your vehicle caused by a damaged road.

"Unfortunately, Houstonians better buckle up, because this is going to be a problem throughout the summer," said Soliz.

Soliz says in order to receive compensation, you’d have to prove that the city/state had reasonable time to fix the damaged road and had knowledge of the issue beforehand.

"You have to give them a 90-day notice," said Soliz. "You have to of course prove the evidence of the damage on your vehicle and pothole, or road buckling; that you had that, caused the damage."

According to Soliz, the odds of getting claims approved are slim.

"As an attorney who handles car accident cases and property damage cases, the chances of going against the city and proving it are extremely low," said Soliz. "[Against the state] they’re even lower."

TxDOT continues to stay on top of the issue and fix heated roads before they become problems. If you have a section of road you’re worried about call (800) 558-9368 or click HERE.

"Slow down, focus on the roadway, so you won’t drive into a situation," said Perez. "We do rely on the traveling public to let us know ahead of time, so we can get out there and patch [those trouble spots].