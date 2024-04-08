FOX 26 is bringing you live coverage of the solar eclipse in Houston and across the state of Texas. Watch in the livestream player above.

Will the solar eclipse be visible in Houston? When is it?

While parts of Texas will be in the path of totality, only about 94% of the sun will be blocked in Houston. In Houston, the eclipse begins at 12:20 p.m., the fullest coverage is at 1:40 p.m., and it ends at 3:01 p.m.

However, there is plenty of cloud cover in the Houston area on Monday. There may be a few brief breaks in the clouds to allow for viewing of the eclipse. Make sure you are protecting your eyes when viewing it.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the United States?

Photo: NASA

The solar eclipse on April 8 is a special occurrence in the United States because it is crossing the country from south to north, and the next total solar eclipse to cross the country won’t be for two more decades.

On March 30, 2033, Alaska will be the only U.S. state in the path of totality for a total solar eclipse.

According to NASA, the next total solar eclipse that will be visible from the contiguous United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044. However, only a few northernmost states will be in the path of totality.

Several more states from coast to coast are in the path of totality for a total solar eclipse on Aug. 12 2045, but that doesn’t include Texas.

However, other parts of the world will be treated to a total solar eclipse much sooner, and many more countries will witness partial and annular solar eclipses in the coming years. Click here to see more dates.