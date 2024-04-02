Solar eclipse glasses near me: Houston locations revealed
Houston - As the eagerly awaited solar eclipse approaches on April 8, Houston residents have the opportunity to safely enjoy this celestial event thanks to free solar eclipse glasses being offered by Warby Parker and Mr.EyeDr. Whether you're a seasoned astronomer or simply fascinated by the wonders of the universe, these protective glasses ensure a clear and safe viewing experience.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!
Warby Parker, renowned for its stylish eyewear, is giving away solar eclipse glasses at all of its Houston area locations. Here's where you can pick up yours:
Warby Parker Highland Village Address: 4078 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027
Warby Parker Rice Village Address: 2518 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77005
Warby Parker Heights Mercantile Address: 645 Heights Blvd Suite 2A, Houston, TX 77007
Warby Parker CityCentre Address: 800 Town and Country Blvd Ste 110, Houston, TX 77024
Warby Parker Baybrook Address: 700 Baybrook Mall Suite B111, Friendswood, TX 77546
Warby Parker La Centerra at Cinco Ranch Address: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd A130, Katy, TX 77494
Additionally, Mr.EyeDr. is also participating in the initiative, providing free solar eclipse glasses at select locations across Houston. Here's where you can find them:
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Houston-Willowbrook Address: 6127 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77069
Houston-South Voss Address: 1635 S Voss Rd, Ste A Houston, TX 77057
Katy-Grand Parkway Address: 1534 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX 77494
South Katy Address: 9550 Spring Green Blvd, Katy, TX 77494
Westchase Address: 11159 Westheimer Rte Ste 100, Houston, TX 77042
Clear Lake-Clear Lake City Blvd Address: 1616 Clear Lake City Blvd, Ste 103, Houston, TX 77062
Cy Fair Address: 9105 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Ste 800, Houston, TX 77062
Cinco Ranch Address: 23702 Westheimer Pkwy, Ste C, Katy, TX 77064
SOLAR ECLIPSE: What time will totality be in Texas, partial in Houston?
With these convenient locations offering free solar eclipse glasses, Houstonians have ample opportunities to prepare for and enjoy the upcoming solar eclipse safely. Don't miss out on this chance to witness a spectacular cosmic event while protecting your eyesight.