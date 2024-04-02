Expand / Collapse search

Solar eclipse glasses near me: Houston locations revealed

By
Published  April 2, 2024 12:29pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - As the eagerly awaited solar eclipse approaches on April 8,  Houston residents have the opportunity to safely enjoy this celestial event thanks to free solar eclipse glasses being offered by Warby Parker and Mr.EyeDr. Whether you're a seasoned astronomer or simply fascinated by the wonders of the universe, these protective glasses ensure a clear and safe viewing experience.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Warby Parker, renowned for its stylish eyewear, is giving away solar eclipse glasses at all of its Houston area locations. Here's where you can pick up yours:

Warby Parker Highland Village Address: 4078 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027

Warby Parker Rice Village Address: 2518 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77005

Warby Parker Heights Mercantile Address: 645 Heights Blvd Suite 2A, Houston, TX 77007

Warby Parker CityCentre Address: 800 Town and Country Blvd Ste 110, Houston, TX 77024

Warby Parker Baybrook Address: 700 Baybrook Mall Suite B111, Friendswood, TX 77546

Warby Parker La Centerra at Cinco Ranch Address: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd A130, Katy, TX 77494

Additionally, Mr.EyeDr. is also participating in the initiative, providing free solar eclipse glasses at select locations across Houston. Here's where you can find them:

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE 

Houston-Willowbrook Address: 6127 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77069

Houston-South Voss Address: 1635 S Voss Rd, Ste A Houston, TX 77057

Katy-Grand Parkway Address: 1534 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX 77494

South Katy Address: 9550 Spring Green Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Westchase Address: 11159 Westheimer Rte Ste 100, Houston, TX 77042

Clear Lake-Clear Lake City Blvd Address: 1616 Clear Lake City Blvd, Ste 103, Houston, TX 77062

Cy Fair Address: 9105 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Ste 800, Houston, TX 77062

Cinco Ranch Address: 23702 Westheimer Pkwy, Ste C, Katy, TX 77064

SOLAR ECLIPSE: What time will totality be in Texas, partial in Houston?

With these convenient locations offering free solar eclipse glasses, Houstonians have ample opportunities to prepare for and enjoy the upcoming solar eclipse safely. Don't miss out on this chance to witness a spectacular cosmic event while protecting your eyesight.