Solar eclipse 2024: Peak times, path through Texas, how to watch live

The total solar eclipse is happening today! What is the path of totality of the 2024 total solar eclipse? When will it peak in North Texas? Where can I watch a livestream?

Check out the maps below to help you prepare for the moment the moon's shadow covers the sun.

US path of totality and interactive map

Click here for NASA's mobile-friendly interactive map

Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over the U.S. A partial eclipse will be visible throughout all 48 contiguous U.S. states.

The path of totality, where the moon completely covers the sun, will move from Texas to Maine throughout the day on Monday, April 8th.

Southern Texas will see the peak of totality first, around 1:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

The total solar eclipse will end after it leaves northern Maine around 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight time.

Texas path of totality

Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over Texas. ( )

12 million people in Texas live in the path of totality, the most of any state.

The total solar eclipse will begin at the Texas-Mexico border at 1:27 p.m. and totality will end in the Lone Star State at 1:49 p.m.

San Antonio, Austin, Fort Worth and Dallas are among the biggest cities in the path of the totality.

Total and annular eclipse coverage map

The path of totality is a 115 miles wide and will move northeast from Texas to Maine.

The farther you are from that path, less and less of the sun will appear to be blocked.

Still, all 48 states in the contiguous United States should see at least a partial eclipse.

Eclipse timing Dallas

The exact timing of the eclipse depends on where you are viewing it.

In Downtown Dallas, the partial eclipse will start at 12:23 p.m. and end at 3:02 p.m.

The total eclipse will begin at 1:40 p.m. and end at 1:44 p.m, for a total of 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

Look at this chart to see how long totality will last in your city.

If you are having trouble viewing this chart click here.

Several cities across Texas are in the path of totality.

Dallas

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:23:18 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:40:43 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:44:34 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 3 minutes 51 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:02:41 p.m.

Fort Worth

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:22:30 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:40:28 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:43:01 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 33 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:01:48 p.m.

Arlington

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:22:46 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:40:23 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:43:45 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 3 minutes 22 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:02:09 p.m.

Plano

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:23:53 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:41:25 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:44:57 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 3 minutes 32 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:03:07 p.m.

Garland

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:23:46 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:41:11 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:45:02 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 3 minutes 51 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:03:06 p.m.

Irving

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:23:11 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:40:48 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:44:10 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 3 minutes 22 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:02:30 p.m.

Frisco

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:23:57 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:41:50 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:44:31 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 41 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:03:04 p.m.

Ennis

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:22:42 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:40:02 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:44:25 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 4 minutes 23 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:02:28 p.m.

Kaufman

Start of Partial Eclipse: 12:23:40 p.m.

Start of Total Eclipse: 1:40:59 p.m.

End of Total Eclipse: 1:45:20 p.m.

Duration of Totality: 4 minutes 21 seconds

End of Partial Eclipse: 3:02 p.m.

Eclipse live feed - Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch live coverage from in and around Dallas, Texas, the largest city in the path of totality for Great North American Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

FOX 4 will have extended live coverage of the total solar eclipse across North Texas. We will be covering the buildup to the big moment from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Good Day, and then we will be live from 10 a.m. through the end of the eclipse in North Texas. You can watch our stream in the player above, on TV or for free on FOX LOCAL.

FOX 4 crews will be located at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Cotton Bowl, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, the University of Texas at Arlington Planetarium, the Dallas Arboretum, Ennis and Richardson ISD.

You can watch a close up from Downtown Dallas below:

Eclipse coverage across the country

FOX Weather

FOX Weather will have live coverage from across the country on Monday. Fox Weather meteorologists and correspondents, along with Fox News reporters, will report live across the arc of the eclipse, from Texas to Vermont, to bring Americans complete coverage of the monumental event. Coverage will include the eclipse watch party at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

LiveNOW from FOX

LiveNOW from FOX will host an eclipse special from noon until 4 p.m. central time. The broadcast will feature live pictures and reporters along the path of the eclipse.

