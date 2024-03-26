Social Media Monday: Florida law kicks 14 & under off social media
HOUSTON - In a bold move aimed at safeguarding the digital well-being of its youngest citizens, one state takes decisive action by implementing a stringent age requirement on social media platforms, signaling a pivotal step towards protecting children from the potential harms of online exposure.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
Click the video above for the full discussion.