So who rapped it better? Jim Crane or Young Matty?

So Houston Astros fans, we just gotta know one thing.

With the rapping video of Houston Astros Owner Jim Crane that hit social media, FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff, also known as ‘Young Matty’, made his own rap video regarding the Astros.

JIM CRANE RAP VIDEO

YOUNG MATTY'S RAP VIDEO

So we gotta know? Who did it better? Vote in our live poll below.