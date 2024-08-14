Small plates more than satisfy at Sophie's Cocktail and Terrace Bar during Houston Restaurant Weeks
HOUSTON - Coco Dominguez visits Sophie's Cocktail and Terrace Bar on Westheimer in Montrose.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Tartare de Boeul - Sophie Cocktail and Terrace Bar
Sophie's is offering a 2-course brunch and a 3-course dinner menu. Diners are encouraged to select two items from the first course of the dinner menu
Image 1 of 5
▼
Sophie Cocktail and Terrace Bar - Brunch 1st course
Operating Hours:
- Monday - Saturday 4pm - 2am
- Sunday 12pm - 2am
Sophie Cocktail and Terrace Bar - 910 Westheimer Road - (346) 788-1711
More Houston Restaurant Weeks restaurants can be found here.
Watch Foodies and Friends Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1pm during August for more highlights and menu choices with Katie Stone and chefs across our city.