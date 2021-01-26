Small plane crashes in Waller County, pilot airlifted to the hospital

article

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a small plane crash that occurred in Waller County on Tuesday afternoon.



According to Sgt. Stephen Woodard, the crash happened around 4 p.m. near 15510 Plainview Drive.

The pilot, who was the only person on the plane, was airlifted to Memorial Hermann.

Woodard said it’s unclear what caused the plane to crash.

Troopers are currently holding the scene until Federal Aviation Administration officials arrive.