Small child hit truck while riding bicycle in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A small child is recovering in the hospital after they were hit by a truck while riding a bike in north Harris County.
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office says it happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 13100 block of Stonefield, which is between Kuykendahl and Greenwell Dr.
The child was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials tell FOX 26 that the vehicle and driver remained on the scene.
