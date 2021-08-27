Small child hit truck while riding bicycle in north Harris County

article

A small child is recovering in the hospital after they were hit by a truck while riding a bike in north Harris County.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office says it happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 13100 block of Stonefield, which is between Kuykendahl and Greenwell Dr.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The child was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials tell FOX 26 that the vehicle and driver remained on the scene.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP