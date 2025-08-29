article

The Brief A Houston-bound SkyWest flight was diverted to Austin after in-flight turbulence on Thursday evening. Thirty-nine passengers and four crew members were evaluated by EMS. Two passengers were taken to the hospital as a precaution.



Two passengers were taken to the hospital after a SkyWest flight bound for Houston was diverted to Austin on Thursday evening, officials confirmed.

SkyWest flight makes emergency diversion

SkyWest Airlines says SkyWest flight 5971, operating as United Express, was headed from Aspen to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport when it experienced turbulence.

According to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the plane landed safely, and Austin-Travis County EMS evaluated the 39 passengers and four crew members for potential injuries.

Two adults were taken to the hospital as a precaution, airport officials say, adding that none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. SkyWest says the people who were taken to the hospital were passengers.

"Our highest priority is safety"

What they're saying:

In a statement, SkyWest Airlines said, "SkyWest flight 5971, operating as United Express from Aspen (ASE) to Houston (IAH), was diverted to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after experiencing turbulence. The flight landed safely and was met by medical personnel upon arrival. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all onboard and we are working with our partner United to assist customers."