Former Galveston County jailer indicted in inmate's death

A former Galveston County Jail officer has been indicted by the District Attorney's Office in the death of inmate Saul Vargas.

Galveston County inmate's death sees jailer indicted

On Sept. 10, 2024, 39-year-old Saul Vargas was found dead in his cell after being tased by deputies, according to officials.

Jail officer Skyler Ray Chapman has been indicted for criminally negligent homicide after an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the District Attorney's Office.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office terminated Chapman in January.

Criminally negligent homicide is a state jail felony punishable by confinement in a state jail up to two years but not less than 180 days.

The backstory:

Vargas had been arrested for evading arrest and burglary of motor vehicles. He had been in the jail for eight days before he was found unresponsive in his cell.

According to our initial reports, the Galveston County Sheriff said the inmate's behavior caused deputies to move him into another cell. The inmate was restrained with force by using a taser. He was found unresponsive 30 minutes later. CPR was administered but he later died.